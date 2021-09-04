It may be shorts weather, but I’m already pulling out the pumpkins and leaf garland.
Fall is my absolute favorite season. Maybe it’s because I’m a September baby. Or maybe it’s because I’m tired of sweating and shaving. Truth be told, it’s the warm colors and the smells of cinnamon, pumpkin and apples that do it for me.
As I was going through my tubs of home decor this week, I noticed a trend of browns, oranges and yellows. My home, however, is a mix of grays, blacks, whites and navies. I’m so happy to learn that other jewel tones like navy blue, deep teal and burgundy are welcome additions this fall.
Pulling out all of my inventory gave me the perfect opportunity to purge and organize. If you remember, this has been a goal of mine since the beginning of the year. I don’t know if my system is foolproof, but it works for me.
Here’s how I do it.
I cleared out a large workspace in my garage, which is where I store my seasonal items. I literally took out every single piece of decor I have for fall and laid it out. As I touched each item, I made a decision to keep, toss or donate based on if it was dated, broken or simply unused. I created an additional area outside my garage for those piles. To make it easier, I had a large trash bag open and sitting in the back of the truck to toss items to make it easier to actually throw them away. Another box was set aside for donation of outdated and unused items, which I put in the back of my car to make that trip easier to the local thrift store.
I stood there, staring at my collection. From there I began sorting the decorations into categories: garland, candles, knick-knacks, outdoor, indoor, etc. While I planned to put all of these items in my home, I wanted to organize them accordingly first. So I put all of the items back into the large totes according to categories and made a label on the outside. Guess what? I ended up not even needing two of the tubs.
Believe it or not, doing this work made it easier and less messy when I began decorating. I simply grabbed the “outdoor” tub and headed out. Then I grabbed the “garland and fabric” tub and placed it in my dining room. I always have a system of decorating. I stream my garland in all the rooms that require it and then move on to any linens, table runners and accent pillows. Once the tubs were empty, I stacked them on their reserved shelf in the garage. Voila! I purged, organized, donated, trashed and decorated at the same time.
Now I can’t wait to try this with my winter decor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.