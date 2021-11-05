This week kicks off the holiday season in my mind. That's when the memories start.
I still feel the nostalgia of my childhood set in on Nov. 1. I look forward to seeing people. I look forward to the food. I look forward to the laughs.
I remember the excitement as we walked the block to my grandparents’ house on Christmas Eve. I grew up in the home my great-grandmother Mary lived, just one block from where her son, my grandpa Mac, lived with my grandma Norma.
The tree doesn't stick out to me. Their home wasn't decorated to compete for the cover of Southern Living magazine. But I remember the big hugs and the boisterous holiday greetings when we walked through the door. Those cheers hit us along with the smells of my grandpa's famous chili. And then there were the presents. The piles and piles of presents, sometimes halfway up the wall, and trying to guess which ones were mine.
It's funny how the smallest details like wrapping paper give me comfort. For us, my grandma always wrote on the packages. She didn't use fancy ribbons, bows or special gift tags. She would simply write "Merry Christmas, Jennifer. Love, Grandma and Grandpa."
That was it. Simple words written with a 50-cent ink pen from her desk. But the familiar curves, loops and jagged edges from her relearning to write left-handed later in life were everything.
Sometimes grandma would get fancy. She would use the scraps of wrapping paper to cut little squares, fold them over and use them as name tags taped to the packages. But, written inside were those same words. Every once in a while, there would be an "XO".
When I was younger, my great aunt Josephine would come to those magical Christmas Eve celebrations. Aunt Jo, as we called her, was married to my great uncle. She had no children and was a widow. She was my grandpa's favorite. For years, she too walked to my grandparents’ house for that special dinner and presents. She was a wonderful woman, and I treasured the opportunity to see her. It was one of the few times we got to visit with her throughout the year.
Then came Christmas morning.
My brother and I wanted for nothing. We were admittedly spoiled. It's not that we got ridiculous gifts every year. It was that Santa seemed to know just what my brother and I had been craving.
After the Santa fuss, we'd pack up and head to Poppy Bob and aunt Orma's house. Their house was the only one big enough to entertain at least four generations of chaos. Almost everyone there had gone to school together, so it was just picking up where we left off. It was splendid commotion with dozens of kids running around like zoo animals.
There was a big feast and present exchanges. I remember all of us cousins sitting like perfect angels waiting for our little gifts from the older relatives.
Yet there was one special gift I looked forward to the most. It was my secret gift, one that I always received after the big fuss and when it felt like no one was looking. My godparents would reach deep behind the tree, now barren from the rush of gift-giving, to hand me a small package. Year after year, I anticipated what kind of angel I would receive. They always got me some sort of angel. And now that I've lost my uncle, my godmother carries on that tradition, and I am forever grateful for that special love at Christmas time.
