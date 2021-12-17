Unfortunately, this will be the last issue of Josephine. It is no surprise that so many businesses have struggled in the last couple of years, and the magazine is no exception. These are difficult times for advertisers, businesses and the world of journalism. Josephine has been an asset to the St. Joseph News-Press and the community for almost two decades.
Goodbyes have always been difficult for me. When my grandmother passed away several years ago, I was given a box. That box contained every story and column I had ever written in my career at the paper and Josephine magazine to that point. So tucked away in the back of her closet was a simple cardboard box of pride. It was a trip down memory lane.
I started at the paper in August of 2003. I was hired to be the editor of The South Sider, a small newspaper inserted into the St. Joseph News-Press for residents in that ZIP code. A month later, an energetic and talented journalist named Nichi Yeager-Seckinger along with a team of ladies at the paper created a cool, new, local publication geared toward women called Josephine magazine. It included feature stories about women in our area, how-to guides, fashion, home decor, recipes and everything in between. It really was a girl’s best friend.
I watched from afar as the small team of staffers worked tirelessly, but with more laughs and fun than the rest of the building, to put out the monthly edition. I not only enjoyed reading it, but I fell in love with the idea of being a part of it.
Fast forward many years, and an interim editor later, I was asked to take on the role of editor of Josephine magazine. It still seems surreal even as I write it. I was the editor of Josephine magazine. This amazing product is loved and recognized not only in the St. Joseph community but in dozens of neighboring counties that received her content monthly for years.
But just a few years after I took over is when reality set in. There are financial struggles in the newspaper and magazine world. That is no secret. Even with the caliber of writing, professional photoshoots and people who enjoyed reading it, the monetary investment was harder. Josephine took on different forms recently, going from monthly to quarterly to every other month and finally ending on being a part of the Life section of the newspaper, appearing every week. Yet here we are, drawing to a close on what has been a glorious ride for so many women in our community and the extremely talented journalists, designers and team who worked on Josephine through the years.
When the magazine first started, it was new and shiny and only its team was certain it would succeed. Guess what, she succeeded.
You would be hard-pressed to find anyone, man or woman, who hasn’t heard of Josephine magazine in this area.
My grandmother was always so proud of me and my accomplishments. I think back on her and that box as I write this and say my final farewells to Josephine magazine. I am so proud of her and all of her accomplishments.
