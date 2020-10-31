The holiday season is upon us and we have packed these pages full of goodies to help you through the journey.
I’m really looking forward to this year with the hopes that “goodwill towards men” may offer a gleam of hope. If nothing else, 2020 has taught me about patience, budgeting, home renovations, parenting and relationships. The guilt over not staying as connected to friends and family this year has taken a toll. Lisa Horn gives some insight into how we can be closer to others but still keep a distance.
But as we head into the shopping season, there is something I strongly urge all of you to do — shop local! While I feel I have always made this effort, now that I am a business owner, I understand it more. Out of every $1 spent in a locally owned business, around 68 cents is put back into the local economy. Amazon and other online-only companies aren’t helping pay to fix our streets, fund our schools, sponsor the neighbor’s little league team or even donate items to be auctioned off for your organization. Just keep that in mind when you’re making your gift list this year. Almost everything you want to give this year could be purchased in Northwest Missouri or Northeast Kansas.
Speaking of gifts, we spoke to local retailers about some popular items this year for women, men, kids and pets, from shoes, purses and technology to wine, watches and books. Heck, I got tons of items after looking at the lists. We hope you do, too.
So check out our fashion spread on all the comforts pajamas have to offer, grab a pair for yourself, flip through the magazine and enjoy!