We’re back! It feels so good to be able to publish a printed magazine after such a long hiatus. This has been a crazy year, has it not?
I don’t know about you ladies, but I’ve been a bizarre mix of hyper productive and slug. There were days where I journaled, wrote in my calendar for five months out and cleaned everything down to the baseboards. But then there were days, which were more often than not, I found myself eating Jalapeno Cheetos and vanilla milkshakes on the couch while binge watching “Hart of Dixie” for seven hours straight.
I’ve come to the realization that every reaction to 2020 is to be expected. I won’t beat myself up for the many ways I failed this year but focus on the fact I survived — and there seems to be an end in sight.
Society is gradually opening up, most of the general public respects social distancing and wearing masks without a tantrum and the kids are back in school.
For me, it’s all about routine. That’s how I define my sense of normal. Putting together this issue was food for the soul. We wanted to bring all the goodness that is fall along with the very important reminder that it is the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. What a monumental milestone in our women’s history and the staff at Josephine magazine are honored to be a very small part of telling those story.
Lisa Horn did an outstanding job covering a century of history with the help of local librarian Jennifer Sanders-Tutt. Hearing about the women who were instrumental in our past was the perfect segue to highlight today’s female leaders.