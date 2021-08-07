Even though it’s ridiculously hot outside, August always makes me feel like spring cleaning. Yes, you read that correctly.
Something about the hint of autumn on the horizon gets me in the mood. Back-to-school preparations and activities are abundant, the start of seeing pumpkins and everything orange and the finale of summer gatherings by the pool. While I should be sad that warm weather and free time are ending, I’m not. For me, it feels like a new beginning.
I’m preparing to, you guessed it, tackle some more home improvement projects and begin the endeavor of organization.
For starters, I’m redoing the laundry room and main entry point into my home. We started downstairs renovations during the shutdown, but I want to utilize the space more efficiently. After all, that’s where we throw our bags, coats and boots and settle in before venturing upstairs.
There’s a huge closet that goes under the stairs that is completely underutilized. I’m thinking of finishing it with sheetrock, flooring and using bins, shelving and racks to keep everyone’s items in their place. This happens to be across from the laundry room. How perfect is that?
Next, I’m picking up some cute wallpaper to spruce up the risers on my stairs. Do any of you stare at the dirt and scuff marks on your white risers? Just me? I’m going to look for a paper that’s washable, hoping that does the trick.
With all my plans swirling around in my head, I’ve started watching more home-improvement shows. The best part is there is an abundance of them, specifically ones that focus on decluttering and organization.
I’m not sure if I’ll invest in a $300 container collection with a label maker, but I absolutely love the end look. We’ll see what I come up with.
