Spring is on its way. Thank goodness! And we have some big news.
For me, spring has always been about new beginnings even more so than the new year with resolutions and all. Pretty soon we will start to see those first shoots of grass. It is like a revival if you will.
Fashion and home decor trends are full of life with both bright colors, reminiscent of the 1980s, and pastels to embrace that Boho vibe that everyone is obsessed with. And speaking of obsessed, tie dye is making a comeback. Jessica Estes, the owner of AR Workshop in St. Joseph shares her tips on making your own tie-dyed items and her business will even feature some classes this summer.
And I do not know about you, but I am ready for it. All of it. I'm ready to get back outside and work in the yard or fling open the windows to slap a new coat of paint on the walls. But I am also ready to experience new things that are going on in our community, safely. We have packed the month of March with vibrant colors and stories to kick off the season. Color is going to be a big part of 2021, a stark contrast to the doom and gloom feeling we've all had during the past year.
That is why it is the perfect time to make some great changes to our publication. Josephine is now a part of the Weekender! You will find more Josephine, more often, beginning March 13.
We are dedicated to bringing you features about local women and stories that focus on home décor, food, fashion and more. This allows us the opportunity to offer loyal readers a platform to view weekly Josephine content in print and online.
The Weekender is a great fit for Josephine with an increasing amount of local content that you can only get from the News-Press. There is a local focus, in-depth reporting, weekly circulars and now Josephine! The Weekender is all the things you have come to expect in a Sunday newspaper delivered to subscriber’s doorsteps and devices on Saturday mornings.