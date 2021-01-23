Well, we’ve made it to 2021! The last year was rough but we are staying positive and moving in the right direction. As you’ve probably noticed, we’ve made some wonderful changes to Josephine magazine.
We went back to our roots and are printing on newsprint for the first time in more than a decade. This allows us to deliver the same quality on an easily inserted format to your Weekender edition of the St. Joseph News-Press. This particular issue is packed with the latest trends on flowers and gowns to how couples can plan their wedding during a global pandemic and checklists for your big day.
Josephine will come out on the first Saturday of every other month, beginning on March 6.
You can discover fresh, online-exclusive content throughout the year on our website, www.josephinemagazine.com, including features on local women, health and beauty trends, home decor inspirations and new recipes to try.
We consider ourselves to be a girl’s best friend and pride ourselves on giving our readers the best of local inspiration for every part of your life.