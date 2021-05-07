May has always been a busy month for me. I usually have five or six graduation parties to attend, a few wedding festivities, end-of-school-year functions, yard work to finish before Missouri’s humidity strikes and birthday parties to plan.
Yep, that’s right. Both of my kiddos are May babies and exactly nine years and a week apart. It’s honestly never been stressful to plan events for two since there’s such a big age difference. They’ve yet to share any common interests.
This year, however, is bittersweet. My oldest, my firstborn, the one who made me a mom is another year older and she’s graduating college the Friday before her birthday.
Watching her journey through life, often from the sidelines, has been a rollercoaster ride. I remember the first day of school pictures with cheesy signs, crying when classmates were mean, stickers on homework that scored 100% and fights over studying the night before a big test. She got through high school, but then what? Well, she discovered her passion. Through a little bit of trial and error, my beautiful bird found herself. She found that taking care of people fits her most and makes her happy.
Karma is miraculous. Determination and hard work landed her a job proposal before she’s even done with her externship. Now she’ll be traveling around the area with a new doctor as an orthodontist’s assistant. Opposite of me, she enjoys working in people’s mouths. Ha!
Words cannot begin to express how proud of her I am. Yet it’s not because she graduated from high school, graduated from a trade school or landed a great job. I’m proud of my daughter because she’s happy. And isn’t that all we really want for our children?
And if all of that wasn’t emotional enough, my little guy, my baby, will turn 12 in a few weeks. It’s the last year before I officially have another teenager and another bird closer to leaving my nest. I used to think getting sappy over such things wouldn’t happen to me. Yet, here we are.
