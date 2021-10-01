Have I mentioned that fall is my absolute favorite?
Maybe it’s because I’m a September baby or maybe it’s because I’m a jewel-toned gal. Whatever the reason, this time of year just does it for me. The smells of pumpkins and apples fill the air whether it’s at coffee shops, in home decor stores or that new candle I’m burning in the living room. Couple this with the sights of beautifully decorated porches all over town — the hay bales, stacks of orange pumpkins and dried corn stalks placed perfectly next to a scarecrow or two. It is right out of a Hallmark movie.
My home, however, is lacking. I’ve kicked off the interior decorating, which is on point in my opinion. I’ve trimmed my bookcases and fireplace mantel with gorgeous, leafed garlands in shades of oranges and yellows. I’ve placed my crows and skeletons amongst the books, floral arrangements and side tables. Every year, I even lace my chandeliers with leaves to give a grand appearance. But the outside is an eyesore.
We live outside of town. No one is walking their dog on the sidewalk in front of my house, and if someone drives by, well, they are lost. It’s funny how I want to decorate the outside of my house. But is it a waste of time? My husband and I don’t put up Christmas lights, either. But why? Who is the decor for?
I am starting to put things in perspective. Would decorating the outside of my house spark joy in my life? Would my children enjoy coming home to a spectacular display of gourds, pumpkins and scarecrows around the garage and front door? We are always entertaining. Thanksgiving dinner is usually at my house. So, wouldn’t my guests smile and feel welcomed by the menagerie of fall and Halloween decor greeting them as they walk up to the door?
The answer is yes. So now I’m battling the thought of defeat as to why I haven’t done this in previous years. I genuinely don’t know the answer. All I know is I’m off to the store to buy some dried corn stalks and straw bales to go all out this year. I hope everyone who stops by smiles and feels welcome.
