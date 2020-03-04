Is it spring yet? I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to pull up my sleeves and get going on projects.
I absolutely love this time of year. It always seems to be the start of new beginnings with the grass starting to peek through and flowers beginning to show up at stands and stores everywhere. The beauty of color triggers something in my brain that instantly makes me happy, especially after feeling depressed since after Christmas.
We made it our mission to pack this issue full of ideas and information to get you motivated for everything on your to-do list — inside and out.
Lisa Horn got the inside scoop on what’s new in home technology, from doorbells to kitchen appliances. The most promising tidbit is that you don’t have to have a brand-new home to step into the modern age. While no one is living like the Jetsons just yet, it’s nice to know that anyone can add modern touches. I’m just now hoping for a new iRobot Roomba and a coffee pot that makes me coffee without much effort on my part. But it’s fascinating to hear about the innovative ways technology is making lives fun and easier.
Then there are stories on curb appeal, finding a contractor and, our favorite, home decor. Eek! Spring is probably my husband’s least favorite time of year ... as a husband. Since I’ve got all of this extra energy, that means my brain is working overtime, and while I’m decluttering our home I’m also looking for ways to improve it. To him, this could mean more projects for him or the inconvenience of scattered furniture because I’m painting, yet again.
I can’t help myself. I love color and I love to decorate. And I may like to paint, just a little. There’s always something new and shiny and anyone that knows me knows that I’m a squirrel and shiny things distract me. While I’m busy looking at paint swatches or getting lost in the aisles of Hobby Lobby, my rec room is a disaster and looks like a bomb went off.
But here’s hoping that I can use this issue of Josephine’s Home & Garden to keep me focused, inspired and motivated. I hope it does the same for you.