Whether you’re looking for a new way to treat guests or simply don’t want cake, alternative desserts are growing in popularity for wedding receptions.
Kim Burg said she’s been putting together large dessert bars with a small wedding cake centerpiece lately. The local wedding planner has seen this trend grow over the last three years.
“It started with couples just wanting more dessert options for guests,” Burg said. “Then it grew to become the main focus of the reception.”
Burg said there are multiple reasons couples are opting for alternatives to wedding cake, from cost and quantity to taste preferences and design. The cost of brownies, cookies, macaroons, pies and doughnuts are generally less than a large, traditional wedding cake. There’s variety, too.
Gina Nielson got the idea for a doughnut wall on Pinterest a couple of years ago. The owner of Cardinal Country Bakery and Gold-N-Glaze Donut & Coffee created a large frame using an old door and added pegs, offering the ability to customize her sweet treats for events, including weddings.
“We’ve probably done seven or eight weddings in just the last three or four months,” she said.
The stand holds around 250 to 275 miniature doughnuts, but Nielson said she could probably do more. Basically, couples can choose their weddings colors for the sweet treats and for the board’s décor. For weddings, the wording at the top reads, “Donut Mind If I Do,” but Nielson said any phrase can be added.
She said her bakery has been requested to do a lot more than just the doughnut wall. A popular request is the regular-sized doughnuts stacked to resemble cake tiers. There’s also piles of doughnut holes.