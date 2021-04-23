When we were looking for a cover girl back in April 2018, Samantha Taylor was the obvious choice. We wanted someone who embraced the outdoors and all things spring.
Taylor loves gardening and had dreams of expanding her business, Treasure Gardens, an event florist company specializing in weddings. Guess what? She did it.
Since the cover, The Cosby, Missouri, woman has more than tripled her mum patch, with last fall being the biggest year yet, growing more than 2,200 mums.
“In fall of 2019, I purchased a small wooden greenhouse that offered a small selection of annuals, perennials, veggies and lots of succulents for the next spring,” she said. “After that success, I was able to put up a much, much larger greenhouse for the 2021 spring. I now offer a large variety of annuals, vegetables, perennials and of course, succulents.”
Taylor will continue raising a large variety of mums for the fall and plans to bring in cut Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands.
Along with the greenhouse growth, the floral side has expanded also. During the past three years, she has had the opportunity to work with many wedding vendors and venues. In the winter of 2020, she teamed up with Shannon Nold, owner of Elevate Your Event, and now offers a rental floral program called “Borrowed Blooms.”
“I have also started hosting gardening classes,” Taylor said. “In June, I will be hosting a herb class where you will pot your very own herb combo, learn all about caring, harvesting and cooking with herbs.”
You can find out about classes on her Treasure Gardens Facebook page under events.
“Being on the cover was a dream come true,” Taylor said. “When I was a kid, I can remember reading the Josephine and thinking how inspiring all the stories were. Not only was it a dream come true, but the experience of the photo shoot was a blast as well.”
