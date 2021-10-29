Kathleen Holman was the perfect gal to spice things up for our cover back in October 2003.
“I come by music through my family,” Holman said. “I was always a ham, so everyone made the most of that. I just kept going and got my degrees and kept busy.
As a self-employed jazz musician, she said her schedule is quite flexible. One gig may be a solo on the keyboard. For another, she may pair up with a trumpet player and, while it’s his gig, she’s still singing and entertaining. Then she also plays will full bands.
In St. Joseph, Holman and fellow musicians started the St. Joseph Big Band. It’s a product that came from the library of the Ray Auburn Big Band and the St. Joe Kicks band.
The King City, Missouri, native said her days consist of part gigs and part teaching lessons. Holman teaches at home and at Missouri Western State University.
She was a newlywed when the Josephine cover was taken. Holman and her husband, Steve Potter, have three cats.
