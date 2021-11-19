We don’t need to tell you that the Josephine cover in September 2006 was fun. It was the issue promoting the upcoming Josephine Expo, which had a chocolate theme, “Better Than Chocolate.”
So when Jessica (Lederer) Olvera, Kathy Boatright and Kristen (Kotik) Hoffart were given a bottle of chocolate syrup, it was kids in a candy store. We caught up with two of the three ladies, all former News-Press employees, and they said Josephine’s designer and photographer, Jackie Dix, put them at ease, which allowed them to be silly.
“We had a lot of fun,” Olvera said. “We were totally game for it. Because it was one of the first ones, (the shoot) was all done in-house. Jackie just came and got us and we went for it. We had no idea that (Josephine) would still be around today.”
Since the photo session 15 years ago, a lot has changed for the cover girls.
Olvera, a St. Joseph native, married her husband, Anthony, who she had just started dating months before the cover was shot.
The couple has three daughters, ages 2, 8 and 10 years old. After leaving the News-Press, Olvera and her parents opened a food truck together called El Jalapeno in Downtown St. Joseph. Later she went to work as a graphic designer and in marketing for Goldberg, Sullivan & McCreary. After the birth of her first child, she joined Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in marketing and graphic design, where she stayed for about five years.
Olvera became a photographer full-time for a while before landing her current role as a marketing coordinator for HTK Architecture in Overland Park, Kansas. She and her family plan to relocate to the city next year.
Hoffart headed north after leaving St. Joseph. She stayed in media sales and started working for the radio station in Norfolk, Nebraska, DJing on the side. It was there that she met her husband and his business partner, something that would change her career.
“His business partner owned hotels and needed help,” she said. “I started part-time, learning everything of every department of the hotel.”
Today, her husband’s best friend is her close friend and business partner, too. Together, they own eight hotel properties in Iowa and Nebraska and are building a ninth location.
“We sometimes don’t get to sleep because hotels do not close,” Hoffart said.
But she enjoys her work. As for family, she has been married to her husband, Jeff, for seven years and gained a stepson, Ryne, 30. The best part, she said, is Ryne’s 4-month-old son, Abel.
“He is my whole world,” she said.
As for that fun photoshoot, Hoffart said she doesn’t remember whose idea it was to get messy with the syrup.
“I remember Kathy and I being a little shy about it, and Jess was all over it,” she laughed. “She was always more outgoing than us. She’s great. But then we all started smearing chocolate and laughing hysterically.”
