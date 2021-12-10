To Judy Moreno, it doesn’t seem so long ago that she appeared on the cover of Josephine.
Never mind that in actuality, it’s been almost two decades since the publication of the December 2003 issue that featured Moreno, an executive assistant at the News-Press & Gazette Company. But time truly does fly when you’re having fun, and although her three decades at NPG have been in a professional capacity, Moreno also has had a lot of fun along the way.
Much of this fun was in Josephine’s early years when she served on the magazine’s planning committee. A staple of the publication at the time was its annual “Hunks in Trunks” issue, and Moreno remembers it being a running joke that soliciting local models was her responsibility.
“The committee would say, ‘We need another hunk, Judy, so get out there and start looking,’” she laughs. “We had so much fun.”
Along the same lines, she also has fond memories of the bachelor auction that the Josephine staff hosted as a fundraiser for the YWCA, as well as many years of the Josephine Expo. And content from the magazine itself also stands out — especially when it hit home as strongly as a “Blue Christmas” issue that came out during the Iraq War. In addition to featuring two friends of hers whose sons were deployed at the time, Moreno also strongly identified with the issue due to her sons, Jeff and Justin, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I have a special admiration and compassion for all those that serve our country,” she said.
Of course, a lot has changed since the days her sons were deployed. For one, both have left active duty military service for other careers, with Justin recently retiring after 21 years in the Army. But even in watching her boys hit milestones like this, the most notable change in Moreno’s life in recent years has perhaps been a role that took her somewhat by surprise.
“I was one of those who thought I’d never have grandchildren, but now I have five,” she said, adding of grandparenthood: “It keeps you hopping, let me tell you.”
The decades that have ushered in changes like this have also included a lot of consistency for Moreno, who has been married for 47 years. And for 31 of those, she’s held her executive assistant position at NPG — serving two generations of the company’s owners.
“When I started working here, they were just kids,” she said of the current leadership. “I’ve gotten to know the family so well, it’s made my work easier. And they’ve been really good to me.”
Before her time at NPG, Moreno worked for 16 years as a secretary to the district manager for Southwestern Bell. But when the company moved its offices from St. Joseph to Independence, Missouri, she faced a commute she couldn’t bear to keep up, especially having young children at the time.
Thus she took a job closer to home that wasn’t a great fit. But fortunately, after about a year, she landed in her current career — and the rest is a history so good she’s worked past typical retirement age.
“It’s funny how things work out,” Moreno said. “This has really been a good opportunity and experience.”
