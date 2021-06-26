When Kathryn Schwarz and Megan Lindner graced the January 2007 cover of Josephine magazine, they were just starting their adult lives. The sisters had recently graduated from Stewartsville High School and were pursuing very different career paths.
Now, 14 years later, the women work for the same employer, albeit in different departments, and both serve the community.
Schwarz has been with Mosaic Life Care since being on our cover. She currently serves as the lead technologist for interventional radiology. Schwarz’s first 10 years were spent providing X-ray imaging services for the hospital’s operating rooms. She wanted to continue her education, utilizing Mosaic’s tuition reimbursement program and has taken one class per semester for the last three years. Schwarz will graduate in July with an associate’s degree in applied science from North Central Missouri College.
Schwarz married Phillip Schwarz in October 2007 and they have two sons, Henry, 11, and Harvey, 8.
“I’m always looking forward to date night,” she said.
The couple lives outside Gower, Missouri, and is loving life in the country.
“Our family loves when life gives opportunities for us to work and play together,” Schwarz said. “I still enjoy traveling and always looking for the next trip.”
In 2017, they visited England, France and Hawaii. A couple of years later, they went to Italy.
You could say Lindner is a dreamer, but she’s not the only one. Since being on the cover, Lindner said she transferred her education to Missouri Western State University and completed an associate’s degree that utilizes her skills to serve the community.
As a licensed physical therapist assistant, Lindner said she enjoys collaborating with a terrific group of therapists at the Mosaic Medical Center of Maryville Outpatient Center in Maryville, Missouri. She also has a busy family.
“My hours are filled by the laughter, activities and laundry of our three beautiful children Lincoln, Whittaker and Vera,” she said.
Her husband, Andrew Lindner, serves families under the care of Roberson Funeral Home.
“I’m thankful to have remained in Northwest Missouri to be near to my family, who I love to beat at cards and ping-pong,” she said. “My kitchen is utilized more for dancing than cooking. I’ll never bake like Kathryn, but popcorn is always readily available in our home. I simultaneously find that I want to be outdoors with my kids, enjoying great performance from live theater or movies or reading a book undisturbed.”
