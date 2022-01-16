When Bailey Tsukamoto left St. Joseph for Japan to become a teacher, she never imagined she would fall in love, marry a Monk and become part of a legacy that dates back thousands of years.
“After I graduated college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I thought I should probably do something,” Tsukamoto said.
The 27-year-old applied to teach English in places like China and Japan. Offers came in from Japan and Tsukamoto asked to not live in Tokyo because of its size and agreed that rural would be okay.
Rural, however, in Japan is roughly 600,000 population.
It was in Shizuoka City, Japan, that she met her soul mate by happenstance. She ventured out to get groceries after work and couldn’t read Japanese very well.
“I was looking at my phone, searching, trying to find rice,” she said. “I was very flustered. Then, all of a sudden, there was this voice saying, ‘do you need help?’
She turned around and there stood Tomohisa Tsukamoto. He was the first English speaker she had talked to all day. He helped her out and gave her his “line” if she needed help in the future. In Japan, lines are the term and usage for phones.
Later that night, Tsukamoto texted him to thank him.
“Turns out he loves the office, and I do, too,” she said. “Turns out he loves a lot of the punk bands that I do. He learned to speak English by watching the show Jackass, and other funny movies like that. Like school of rock – using it to study English.”
It turned out they had the same day off the following week.
“We’d been texting so much, I was definitely into him,” Tsukamoto said.
Their first date was Tokyo Disney and have been together since 2017.
DATING IN JAPAN
Tomo, as she calls him, is a Munk. His family are all Monks and have two temples for their sect of Buddhism that they take care of. Contrary to Western society’s depiction of Monks, similar to that of Catholic priests, most Monks would be comparable to ministers, pastors or reverends.
“His parents are very traditional, Tomo is the only son,” she said.
Bailey Tsukamoto said his parents have always been very supportive with him doing whatever he wants. He studied in San Diego, California, for a year. He even did Boy Scouts and traveled the world.
“Dating in Japan, you don’t introduce someone to your parents unless you know that’s it,” she said. “Where for me, I Facetimed my mom and dad (back in St. Joseph) on our first date.”
The couple dated for a year before she met his father and sister. She was introduced to his mother almost two years in.
“His mother is polite but not afraid to tell her feelings, unlike most women in Japan,” she said. “My Japanese was not very good but a few days later she told Tomo that I was very smart, so he knew I was in. Now, his mom and I are really good friends.”
The women go shopping together and his mother brings fresh vegetables every week, texts or calls every day.
“I talk to her just as much as my own mom.” Tsukamoto said.
THE PROCESS
The couple had planned to move back to the United States, but things got complicated between Visas and then, Covid-19.
Tomo Tsukamoto has had a dream to work in the states before he has to take over his family’s temples full time. The plan was to live in the states for about five years then head back to Japan.
The easiest way was to do a Spousal Visa. But then Japan shut down during the pandemic.
“Foreigners weren’t allowed back in, despite residency,” Bailey Tsukamoto said. “That really freaked me out. We don’t want to be apart from each other. If we’re going to get married, let’s do this. I had been very clear with Tomo from the beginning that I’m not moving to the states unless I’m married. I really like Japan; I really like being here.”
In September 2020, they agreed that they would get married.
“I remember calling my parents,” she said.
They started strategizing on how to tell his parents. There wasn’t a formal engagement until after they’d notified all of the families. She said they had to meet them at the temple, a sit down with coffee and tea, a very serious kind of meeting.
“We told them our plan,” Bailey Tsukamoto said. “His parents were okay but were more concerned about my parents being okay. In Japanese culture, traditionally the daughter, when she gets married, she becomes part of the groom’s family.”
THE WEDDING
The couple had a grand photo shoot incorporating traditional attire. In Japanese culture, women would choose red, it’s considered a good, lucky color. But because of the red tones in her face, she couldn’t wear red.
Her soon to be mother-in-law went with her to the studio to help pick out their kimonos, which cost tens of thousands of dollars. Bailey Tsukamoto explained that you rent the garments because of their cost but are still expensive to rent. They are handmade, thousands of hours of work go into every detail.
Tomo’s mother told her to pick whichever she liked. Some had extra costs, but she fell in love with a green one.
“It was so expensive to add on, but his mother said, ‘if that’s what you want …’ and she paid for it,” Bailey Tsukamoto said.
The couple did the shoot in December but didn’t get married until February 2021.
In Japan, ceremonies are not legally binding. Couples will have ceremonies on a different date but go ahead and get registered as married, signing documents at the city office, usually on a lucky day in the Japanese calendar.
“We ended up getting married on February 22, which is 2221,” she said. “Very easy to remember. It was not exciting at all. You take the documents home and turn them in and wait for them to be accepted.”
On the day the couple actually got married, the couple went to the temple. Tomo Tsukamoto’s father had a small ceremony for them.
“I’m pretty sure I was wearing leggings and a crop top,” Bailey Tsukamoto said. “And Tomo was wearing a lumberjack-type shirt. We don’t look like we’re getting married at all.”
Inside the temple, they read some Sutras and did a ritual with incense and prayed.
“I didn’t understand any of the Sutras that were read, his dad was playing a drum and the family was reading the Sutras together, they blessed our marriage and that was it,” she said.
The Tsukamotos are still trying to figure out how to get to the United States but also are planning a big ceremony at the temple where her family can attend, his sister wasn’t even at the initial ceremony.
“It felt kind of like an elopement,” she said. “We’re planning to do something here (in Japan).”
And now that her parents are vaccinated and retired, they’re just waiting for Japan to let foreigners in to have the ceremony. They hope to move to the states later this year.
