We shopped local when searching for a cover model.
Stacy Fisher is the store and creative director at Garden Gate Flowers in St. Joseph.
I love the fact that I have the opportunity to create little works of art each day," she said. "I also love knowing that I've touched someone's life in some way, whether it be for a wedding, birth or death. I get to be a part of all aspects of our clients' lives."
Working at Garden Gate has been a change of pace from her previous career. Fisher said some people may not know that she majored in broadcast journalism and worked in the industry, mainly radio, for a decade.
And that's actually how she met her husband, Drew Fisher, in what she said is an "unusual way".
While at work for a local radio station, her now husband was home on leave from the Marine Corps and called to request a song.
"He ended up asking for my number but I gave him my email address instead," Fisher said. "But, I guess that worked because we just celebrated our 12th wedding anniversary."
Fisher's husband is a mental health counselor and owns Fisher Counseling Services. The St. Joseph couple call their family the "Fisher Funny Farm" because of their four dogs and two cats, predominantly rescues.
She enjoys watching movies, walking her dogs and is a self-proclaimed Star Wars and Harry Potter nerd.
"My husband and I get on movie kicks, like watching all of the James Bond movies in the order of their release, or all of the Marvel movies," she said. "It's a bit ridiculous, but that's what makes it fun. I adore trivia (I excel at random movie knowledge), board games (especially Scrabble), shoes, and I can quote the movie Goonies in its entirety, verbatim."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.