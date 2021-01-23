We love seeing a fun group of ladies gather for a special day. Nicholas and Caytlin Fansher were married on Sept. 12, 2020, at the Glacial Hills Venue in Wathena, Kansas.
Caytlin Fansher is pictured on our cover with her four closest friends, including two sisters of the groom. Pictured with the bride, from left are Tayler Quick, Mikayla Glaubius, Haylee Stobaugh and Hannah Wheeler.
Fansher considers herself a laid-back bride, which worked perfectly for planning a wedding during COVID-19 and questionable weather.
She said the couple was happy with a venue that offered both indoor and outdoor areas. They wanted a casual outdoor wedding, but if Mother Nature stepped in they could easily move it indoors.
“It was a little nerve-wracking but it worked,” Fansher said.
They watched the forecast closely, even up until the day of the wedding.
“It was pitch black in St. Joe but nice and sunny where we were,” she said. “You can even see the sky difference in some of the photos.”
As for planning a wedding during a pandemic, Fansher attributes her easygoing demeanor to less stress.
The St. Joseph couple kept an eye on Kansas’ rules on COVID restrictions and made plans during the event to prevent spread.
“We were to the point where, pandemic or not, we were getting married,” Fansher said. “There’s going to be things (that change) but ultimately they’re just things.”
The couple has been together for 12 years.