This photo shoot was more like a slumber party. You know, the ones we had in high school where secrets are shared, jokes are told and you laughed until your cheeks hurt.
Walker, Paden and Josephine magazine's photographer, LaTonya Williams, know each other through Junior League. The women's philanthropic organization has connected so many ladies to not only each other but to efforts in helping their communities.
Walker and Paden joined the same year.
"It seems like I have known her my whole life," Paden said of Walker. "She is an entrepreneur that is always looking for ways to improve in her personal life and business, which is the same for me. So we just clicked with each other immediately. She is one of my very best friends and I am so thankful for joining the League and getting to meet her."
Walker shares those sentiments.
"We love our lunch dates and bouncing new ideas off each other," Walker said. "We laugh constantly ... Everyone needs a friend like 'Mindalyn'. There's never a dull moment with us. I am truly grateful for her friendship."
Paden owns Meraki Salon, located in the Historic Green Acres building, and Walker owns The Comfort Center with her husband, Aaron.
Walker said she enjoys working closely with customers to help them make their dreams for their home a reality.
"The ultimate 'staycation' right in their own home," she said.
Walker and her husband are high school sweethearts and have been married for 10 years. The couple have two daughters, Ellie, 3, and Addie, 7 months old. The St. Joseph woman said she loves to sing, dance, work out, model and take pictures.
"I've always loved all of those things," she said. "it's just something that's been a part of me my whole life. It started with dance when I was 3. Performing gives me butterflies but I love the feeling of being uncomfortable, because if you're uncomfortable, you're growing, right?"