This photo shoot was more like a slumber party. You know, the ones we had in high school where secrets are shared, jokes are told and you laughed until your cheeks hurt.

Walker, Paden and Josephine magazine's photographer, LaTonya Williams, know each other through Junior League. The women's philanthropic organization has connected so many ladies to not only each other but to efforts in helping their communities.

Walker and Paden joined the same year.

"It seems like I have known her my whole life," Paden said of Walker. "She is an entrepreneur that is always looking for ways to improve in her personal life and business, which is the same for me. So we just clicked with each other immediately. She is one of my very best friends and I am so thankful for joining the League and getting to meet her."

Walker shares those sentiments.

"We love our lunch dates and bouncing new ideas off each other," Walker said. "We laugh constantly ... Everyone needs a friend like 'Mindalyn'. There's never a dull moment with us. I am truly grateful for her friendship."

Paden owns Meraki Salon, located in the Historic Green Acres building, and Walker owns The Comfort Center with her husband, Aaron. 

Walker said she enjoys working closely with customers to help them make their dreams for their home a reality. 

"The ultimate 'staycation' right in their own home," she said.

Walker and her husband are high school sweethearts and have been married for 10 years. The couple have two daughters, Ellie, 3, and Addie, 7 months old. The St. Joseph woman said she loves to sing, dance, work out, model and take pictures.

"I've always loved all of those things," she said. "it's just something that's been a part of me my whole life. It started with dance when I was 3. Performing gives me butterflies but I love the feeling of being uncomfortable, because if you're uncomfortable, you're growing, right?"

A little secret about Walker ... she lived in California for two years and attended acting school. She got to work with several well-known actors and had a blast doing it. It's also where her husband proposed.
 
"I thought California is where I was meant to be, but turns out good ol' St. Joe is," Walker said. "I am a huge family person and knew, one day, I wanted a family of my own. being able to raise my girls close to family is the biggest blessing."
 
Paden, too, enjoys her work.
 
"I love making women feel beautiful," she said. "After a day at the salon, the confidence they feel is so energizing for me."
 
She also enjoys her time with Junior League.
 
"I love feeling like I am making a difference one little step at a time," Paden said. "The league has opened so many doors for me as to understanding the needs of our community."
 
Paden has a stepson, Jeremiah, 23, who is married with two little boys of his own, and a younger son, Jaxton, 9, who she said is full of energy and keeps her striving to better in life daily.
 
She enjoys playing volleyball in the spring and summer as a way to stay active and socialize. Paden said she is best known as the extreme optimist. 
 
"I always try to see everything on the positive side, and I love to spread that type of vibe," she said. "I am very upfront and honest so I don't feel like there is anything that would shock anyone about me as my personality is pretty bold and upfront."