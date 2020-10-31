Miu Sutton was the perfect model for our fun holiday fashion shoot, “Untangling the holidays.”
The St. Joseph resident is pursuing her master’s degree in business administration from Missouri Western State University. She is a graduate assistant for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Center for Franchise Development at the Craig School of Business. Her work at both centers allows her to help other small business owners. She has expertise in social media marketing, and seeing small businesses thrive is very important to her. Miu is also a small business owner herself.
She purchased Card My Yard St. Joseph in 2019 and loves to spread joy through her business and serve the community. Miu has a very supportive family. Her parents, Steve and Nat Sutton, even helped her purchase her first business. She has three fur babies, Twix, Chloe and Luna Lou. Her favorite hobbies are baking and gardening because food also brings people joy. Fun facts: Miu has lived in five different countries and can speak three languages.