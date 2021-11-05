The holidays have always been a special time of year for Brian and Samantha Taylor – especially Christmas.
The Cosby, Missouri, couple met and started dating around the holiday. They would accompany her parents to pick out a tree from the parking lot on the North Belt Highway, near Cool Crest Garden Golf.
“We carried on the tradition of getting a real tree when we got married and had our own home,” Samantha Taylor said. “We would always go to that (lot). We were heartbroken to learn that they would be closing.”
The owners of Millard Brothers Christmas Trees, based in Wisconsin, retired in 2019 after selling trees in St. Joseph for nearly half a century.
But keeping with tradition, the Taylors went to another tree lot, though unfortunately, Brian Taylor said they weren’t impressed with the selection or the value.
“The day we’re coming home with our Charlie Brown tree, we started talking about bringing in our own Christmas tree lot,” Samantha Taylor said. “Bringing back that atmosphere, that feeling when we would go (to Millard Brothers).”
It took the couple two years to track down someone who could offer them the selection of trees but with the option of a smaller quantity to get started.
The Taylors own Treasured Garden, a garden center and floral design business in Cosby. They are completing a new location at 18271 State Route W in their town.
The duo was thrown full force into the world of Christmas trees. They learned there is a nationwide shortage. It takes anywhere from five to seven years for a tree to mature to about 5 to 6 feet tall before they’re cut.
“So, most of the trees are grown up north or grown in the Carolinas,” Samantha Taylor said. “If one of those places has a drought or significant weather issue, it halts the crop for seven years out.”
When they started the tree journey, the Taylors said they were aiming to get inventory from the north, where the trees from Millard Brothers came from. But there was a drought, and many farmers lost their crops.
Then they got lucky. They found a grower close to home.
The Taylors will be carrying Missouri-grown Christmas trees. While they aren’t sure what species of evergreens they will carry, spruce and white pine will be among them.
“It’s a small selection, but it will be a variety of cut, live trees along with wreaths and other holiday options,” Samantha Taylor said.
The Taylors plan to unveil their new tree lot in Cosby on Black Friday, Nov. 26, and host a holiday open house Dec. 4.
