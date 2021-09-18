Sherry Brown knows a thing or two about longevity in business and building community.
The lifelong Leavenworth, Kansas, resident operates several ventures with her husband, Don. Among these is Kansas Country Store, which they began in 2000 after a severe injury necessitated that Brown leave a 23-year career she’d loved as a mortgage lender and a banker. Little did she know then that the career change forced by misfortunate would lead to big success.
“My husband and I thought we’d start a little business just the two of us could run, but it took on a life of its own,” she said. “The community embraced and supported us.”
Community influence played a part in the business from the beginning, when Kansas Country Store had its start as a small tack shop called Horse Country. It was a natural fit for the Browns, due to their background ranching and raising horses. And when customers asked them to provide food and supplements as well, it also seemed a natural fit for them to become an authorized dealer of Purina products.
Never mind that Purina didn’t have very high expectations for them. The company anticipated the Browns wouldn’t sell more than 10 to 20 tons per month but was proven wrong within a year, when Horse Country’s monthly sales tallied closer to 100 tons.
“I think my husband and I were both very invested in the PR that needs to be behind your product,” Brown said in explanation of the unexpected success. “We took classes, were vested in the community and cared about the health and wellbeing of animals.”
With this success, they expanded their inventory to include food for dogs, cats and wild birds, as well as cattle, swine, goats, poultry, sheep and other livestock. But the business took a big hit Oct. 2, 2005, when a flash flood filled the store with more than 40 inches of water and destroyed nearly all its inventory.
Just as in the past, however, the Browns witnessed something positive come from a disaster when dozens of people showed up with shovels, wheelbarrows and even two Bobcats to clean up the mess. This support encouraged them to keep going when they easily could have quit, and a few years later, in 2008, they not only remodeled but also expanded their store.
The name change to Kansas Country Store came at this point, as the offerings now included boots and riding apparel, as well as a coffee shop and a gift shop. Originally called the Loafing Shed — after structures by the same name where livestock can rest while at pasture — Brown wanted the store to be its own kind of rest stop.
“I wanted people to come in, exhale and enjoy, and that is exactly what has happened,” she said. “I can see tension melt off of them, and I hear laughter all over the place.”
The growth of the business didn’t stop there. Kansas Country Store also sells its own fudge as well as locally made pies, cakes and many more food products. The Browns expanded the animal aspect of their work, as well, through a three-part not-for-profit organization, HOPE, Inc. It encompasses HOPE Spay and Neuter Clinic, located inside Kansas Country Store; HOPE Thrift Store, which is a couple of blocks away and helps fund the clinic; and HOPE Pet Rescue, which filled a need for a local animal shelter.
Although these services were more about giving back to the community than about the growth of their primary business, all that Brown and her husband have created illustrates the growth mindset they’ve had for decades.
“The whole thing was an evolution of finding great growth potential,” she said. “Because if you don’t grow, you die.”
She’s also learned other important strategies over the years for surviving as an entrepreneur — including managing her many responsibilities in a way that leaves room for self-care.
“Time management is absolutely essential when you’re juggling all these separate entities and each holds a special place in your heart,” she said. “You have to be there for your customers and be consistent but know that after that, you have to take care of yourself.”
For her, this means putting the day’s responsibilities in a mental drawer that she closes in the evening, allowing her to step away for a time, even though the work of a business is never all done.
In addition to setting boundaries that keep her from burning out, Brown also is fueled in her business by the community that has supported Kansas Country Store for so long that customers have become more like friends — so much so that she likens the store’s dynamic to that of the stereotypical barbershop where people share about their lives.
“We do more listening than we do selling,” she said. “We listen to a lot of issues and problems and needs, and that’s my favorite thing.”
Brown also notes that this mutually supportive relationship has been evident even during the pandemic. But at the same time, she’s aware of all the small businesses that have suffered during this time and urges everyone to remember local stores as trends continue to favor shopping online at larger retailers.
And for her part, she’ll remember the love for her community and from her community that has been behind her business all along.
“We’re really invested in these people, and they give back,” she said.
More information about Kansas Country Store and the Browns’ other operations is available on their store’s website at kansascountry.com and their nonprofit’s website at hopeleav.org.
