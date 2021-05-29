Pan: all, every, whole, all-inclusive. Whether intentional or not, the nickname given years ago to a local artist fits her perfectly.

As she has spent years developing her own style, Cristin Chambers continues to share her art with the world in many forms.

Imagine the colors of your wildest dreams colliding with the darkness of your deepest thoughts. This is the art of Chambers. Because Pan was the only name attached to Chambers’ art when she first started releasing it to the public, her mixed-media illustrative style has come to be known as PanArt.

“I often joke that I just want to take over the world, but it’s true,” she said. “I just love to make art and share it with the world.”

In a world full of color and chaos, PanArt brings dreams to life. In the words of Vincent Van Gogh, “I dream my painting and I paint my dream.” Whether it be a commissioned painting, a mixed-media piece or a page in her art journal, Chambers is constantly creating.

“My aim is to never be content,” she said. “To never stop learning and never stop creating.”

She loves painting intuitively, doing portraits, creating whimsy and using art as therapy. One of her past projects, “The Secret Project,” had a therapeutic effect when Chambers collected secrets and turned them into pieces of art.

“The Secret Project is still one of the nearest and dearest to my heart,” she said. “I ended up donating the entire collection to the Glore Psychiatric Museum, and I hope to one day find time to collect secrets and create more of the project. So many people contacted me after the fact and told me how much it meant to them and how it was a source of healing. It was amazing to be able to use my artwork to help so many people get their stories out there and to help others feel like they weren’t alone in their struggles.”

Chambers always has been interested in art, but she started taking it seriously when she pursued a tattoo apprenticeship at 19. She took a break after the apprenticeship to pursue other artistic endeavors but is now working as a tattoo artist again at Independent Tattoo Company.

“I’m thrilled to be back to tattooing, especially after having the opportunity to really develop my own art style,” she said.

Chambers’ unique style can be seen in her tattoo designs as well as other projects. She works as a full-time artist teaching classes online, participating in gallery and museum shows and doing live paintings at festivals and with live music. She has created several coloring books and most recently has taken on the task of creating her own tarot decks.

“I have been interested in tarot for a few years, and I’ve attempted to make a deck a few times,” she said. “It’s an extremely lengthy process — about 79 paintings total! I ended up making three different oracle decks in the process, which gave me experience and understanding in deck printing.”

Tarot decks are not currently available, but people can follow PanArt on Facebook for updates if interested in purchasing one. Chambers’ work can be viewed on her website at pantheartist.com, and many items such as paintings, coloring pages, stickers, buttons and more can be found in her Etsy shop.

Locally, a traffic box she painted can be found Downtown at Eighth and Francis streets and her art is available for purchase at Manic Snail and Unique Unicorn, also both Downtown.