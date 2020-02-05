200205_jos_nontraditional1

12 months before: — Finalize venue and date

— Choose theme/style/colors

— Shop for your dress

— Research and hire a photographer

— Book hotel rooms for out-of-town guests

— Select your bridal party members

11 months before:

— Begin designing ceremony and reception decor

— Meet with your florist

— Book your caterer

— Hire wedding consultant

— Have engagement party

10 months before:

— Finalize your guest list

— Set up your gift registry

— Look for an officiant

— Research and book your DJ or band. Discuss

music selections for ceremony and reception

9 months before:

— Order your gown

— Order bridesmaid dresses

— Cake tasting and ordering

— Breathe. You’re doing great! Go enjoy a date

night with your hubby-to-be

8 months before:

— Plan and book your honeymoon

— Select and order invitations

7 months before

— Catch up on anything you may have missed in

months eight to 12

6 months before:

— Design and order your save-the-date cards

— Schedule a test run of your hair and makeup

— Fitting for gown and bridesmaid dresses

— Order wedding rings

5 months before:

— Make arrangements for rental items

(chairs, tables, tents, linens, etc.)

— Arrange ceremony rehearsal

— Book rehearsal dinner

4 months before:

— Decide on groom’s attire

— Purchase remaining bridal accessories

— Mail save-the-date cards

3 months before:

— Book accommodations for your wedding night

2 months before:

— Address, stamp and mail your wedding invitations

— Finalize the food and drinks with your caterer

— Purchase wedding party gifts

Six weeks before:

— Purchase wedding bands

— Confirm number of bouquets, centerpieces and

boutonnieres with your florist

— Run through wedding party duties

— Final fittings

4 weeks before:

— Complete any DIY projects

— Enjoy another date night

Two weeks before:

— Get your marriage license

— Distribute your wedding-day schedule to your

family and bridal party

— Give final count to caterer

— Finalize the seating chart

— Confirm wedding-day itinerary with all vendors