12 months before: — Finalize venue and date
— Choose theme/style/colors
— Shop for your dress
— Research and hire a photographer
— Book hotel rooms for out-of-town guests
— Select your bridal party members
11 months before:
— Begin designing ceremony and reception decor
— Meet with your florist
— Book your caterer
— Hire wedding consultant
— Have engagement party
10 months before:
— Finalize your guest list
— Set up your gift registry
— Look for an officiant
— Research and book your DJ or band. Discuss
music selections for ceremony and reception
9 months before:
— Order your gown
— Order bridesmaid dresses
— Cake tasting and ordering
— Breathe. You’re doing great! Go enjoy a date
night with your hubby-to-be
8 months before:
— Plan and book your honeymoon
— Select and order invitations
7 months before
— Catch up on anything you may have missed in
months eight to 12
6 months before:
— Design and order your save-the-date cards
— Schedule a test run of your hair and makeup
— Fitting for gown and bridesmaid dresses
— Order wedding rings
5 months before:
— Make arrangements for rental items
(chairs, tables, tents, linens, etc.)
— Arrange ceremony rehearsal
— Book rehearsal dinner
4 months before:
— Decide on groom’s attire
— Purchase remaining bridal accessories
— Mail save-the-date cards
3 months before:
— Book accommodations for your wedding night
2 months before:
— Address, stamp and mail your wedding invitations
— Finalize the food and drinks with your caterer
— Purchase wedding party gifts
Six weeks before:
— Purchase wedding bands
— Confirm number of bouquets, centerpieces and
boutonnieres with your florist
— Run through wedding party duties
— Final fittings
4 weeks before:
— Complete any DIY projects
— Enjoy another date night
Two weeks before:
— Get your marriage license
— Distribute your wedding-day schedule to your
family and bridal party
— Give final count to caterer
— Finalize the seating chart
— Confirm wedding-day itinerary with all vendors