From the end of February to the month of June, you can check out more than media at the Downtown St. Joseph Public Library — while supplies last, of course.
For the last six years, St. Joseph has had a seed library, a program that loans seeds to gardeners.
“Many seed libraries have been popping up throughout the US over the last 10 years especially,” said Robbie Johnson, assistant librarian at the Downtown St. Joseph Public Library. “We just copied what other libraries were doing. Lots of people are worried about food deserts and biodiversity in produce, and this is just one small thing that libraries can do to help.”
Johnson, who has been in charge of the program since it started in 2015, said the seed inventory varies each year, so the library website will be updated as seeds come in.
“Many of our seeds have been donated by Seed Saver Exchange,” Johnson said. “It’s an organization that supports seed libraries and promotes the use of heirloom seeds. We’ve also had donations from local businesses. Moffet Nursery & Garden Shop is one that has been a great help through the years. There is also a budget for us to buy seeds to help fill spots in our inventory. We also have some patrons that bring in old seed packets and seedlings that have already been started and can be planted right away.”
According to the library website, to take advantage of the offer, people stop by the front desk any time during regular hours and browse the inventory, pick out seeds and the librarian will bag and tag the selections. For statistical purposes, the person’s name and the seed varieties received will be documented. Those who do not currently have a library card will need to sign up for one.
“The program has become a lot more streamlined to make it easier for both the patrons and the librarians that help watch over it,” Johnson said. “We fill packets before we open the program instead of having them filled at the time of checkout. We also have it so patrons can get a max of 10 packets per visit.”
Johnson said the program has grown from 30 to 50 people per year borrowing about 200 seed packets to more than 300 people last year borrowing 2,000 packets.
Library officials do encourage patrons to bring back seeds to keep the inventory filled. Extra produce also can be brought into the Downtown branch and it’s made available for anyone to take.
For more information, call 816-232-7729 or stop by 927 Felix St.