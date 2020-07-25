It’s the end of the world as we know it. This R.E.M. song was ahead of its time as we are now in the midst of a pandemic that has changed our lives in so many ways.
As weeks turn into months we begin to wonder if things will ever be “normal.” Most brides stress about planning and pulling off the perfect wedding, but the outbreak of COVID-19 has this year’s brides scrambling more than usual. The mandated closure of non-essential businesses, shelter-in-place orders, social distancing guidelines and ever-changing recommendations have kept brides and wedding-related businesses on their toes.
“Being closed in April was detrimental, but we have recovered very quickly,” said Mark Segrist, owner of Niche of Time Jewelry. “It has caused some delays with vendors, but not much recently. A lot of diamonds come from New York, so it makes getting a diamond more difficult.”
Effects of the pandemic could potentially hurt businesses, and many have had to make adjustments along the way.
“I have been the owner of Butchart Flowers for two years in October,” Michelle Leimbach said. “I never imagined anything like this happening. When Covid started we had several weddings booked for this year. We have had to reschedule many to a later date. We have been prepping for two which have downsized quite a bit from their original plans of a larger wedding. Moving forward, we do have weddings scheduled for the fall and are hoping that they can be held as scheduled.”
Staying in-the-know with regards to changing guidelines is essential for businesses. Leimbach said having many friends in the community who are also small-business owners has helped.
“I feel truly blessed every day to have such a great network of support and friends in the St. Joseph community who have helped me through these trying times,” Leimbach said. “The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has been extremely helpful in keeping me updated and informed on important things I needed to know as a business owner. My banking institution and tax advisors assisted as well. I know to survive in the future, I will need to continue to adapt and change with the times.”
Guidelines have caused some businesses to change the way they operate. Many have added frequent cleaning and sanitizing to their daily routines, and some are wearing masks.
“Other than the inconvenience of wearing masks, it really hasn’t affected us,” Segrist said. “We actually set a record in June. We are trying to take precautions by wearing masks, sanitizing pens and door handles, and just making sure everything is clean when people come in. Some are thrilled to see us wearing masks. I think it gives people some comfort.”
Knowing that businesses are trying to find ways to acclimate to this “new normal” should give brides some comfort. The end of the world as we knew it forced some unexpected changes, but life must go on. We can’t put making plans on hold forever, so we have to be willing to work together to reach our goals. The pandemic won’t last forever, and when it’s all over, brides in 2020 will have some very interesting stories to share.