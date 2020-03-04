The relationship between a contractor and home owner is like a marriage.
“There has to be a pretty good level of trust between you and your contractor,” said Jenny Gann, project manager for Scott Gann Construction.
“You’re going to get sick of me asking what paint color you want, what doors you want,” said Gann, who also serves on the board of the St. Joseph Home Builders Association.
But taking the time to clearly communicate what you want and to make decisions will ensure the job comes out the way you want it.
Understanding your market is also helpful, she said. In St. Joseph, for instance, there is a labor shortage among contractors. Companies with good reputations often have multiple projects booked months in advance.
Gann said it may take time to respond and a good, detailed bid also takes time.
“Whether it’s someone painting your home or building your home, understand the scope of his or her work,” she said. “That way you’re both protected.”
Angie’slist.com recommends seeking three bids for any project. Ask friends and family for recommendations, contact small and large businesses and request a minimum of three references from each company. Homeadvisor.com suggests asking potential contractors for examples of projects similar to yours.
If you’re stuck deciding between two companies, these questions may help you determine the best candidate:
• How long have you been in business?
• What is your company’s permanent
address?
• Are you licensed to work in my area?
• What year was your business initially
licensed?
• How are warranty service complaints
handled?
• Does your business have property
damage, workers’ compensation and/or
personal liability insurance?
A contractor’s hesitation to answer these questions is a bad sign. Listen to your gut. If something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t. Best to move on and seek another bid.
When a bid has been accepted, ensure that the start date is specified in the contract, but know that weather can play a huge role, Gann said. Other factors to consider are decision-making delays by the home owner and the contractor’s other projects. This could work in your favor, though. In the event the weather has pushed back pouring a foundation on another home, it may move up your kitchen renovation.
“It’s a delicate balance,” Gann said.
Kind of like a marriage.