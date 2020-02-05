The bride and groom are showered with gifts, but what about the ones behind the scenes helping to make their magical day a reality? It’s important to formally thank your wedding party — among others — with a thoughtful gift.
When you present these gifts is up to you. If it is an accessory you would like your bridesmaids to wear the day of, for example, you should find a special time right before your wedding to pass their gifts out.
Now, before you start to worry about cost and how you’ll find the time on top of picking out the perfect dress, cake, etc., write down the names of your biggest wedding helpers and what each individual might like. Gradually purchase one gift at a time throughout the wedding-planning process.
We’ve compiled a short list of who to include. You may choose to modify this list or add people you feel are extra deserving.
Maid of honor —
Your partner in crime throughout this whole process may appreciate personalized jewelry or a relaxing spa day.
Best man —
A personalized pen or a trip to the golf course might show your gratitude, but items like a personalized beer glass, novelty socks or wooden coasters.
The wedding party —
A personalized compact mirror for each bridesmaid would make a thoughtful, memorable token of appreciation. Groomsmen may enjoy an engraved flask.
Mother of the bride —
A token as simple as a personalized handkerchief that reads “I love you, mom” is sure to get your message of gratitude across and probably even a few tears.
Father of the bride —
A framed photo of yourself as a baby with your dad, plus a heartfelt letter listing all the reasons you love him would make for an ultra sentimental, yet simple, gift.
Mother of the groom —
A framed photo and heartfelt letter also would make the perfect, yet simple, sentimental gift for her.
Father of the groom —
A new grilling set would be sure to remind him of all those father-son bonding moments while grilling burgers.
Children in the wedding party —
Consider purchasing a flower necklace with your flower girl’s initials on it to have her wear on your wedding day. Your ring bearer may enjoy a personalized piggy bank.