While most weddings are pretty standard, there are opportunities to showcase the couple's personalities. Then there are couples that change up the tradition entirely and create an event that is as unique as they are.
Our Josephine staffers have attended, and photographed, some fun ones.
"I went to a wedding where the couple left riding on a horse with a "Just Married" tag on its butt."
"I did attend a wedding once where the bride wore light-up heels!"
"There was a wedding years ago at a park near Oregon, Missouri, that was absolutely gorgeous. It had a woodsy, fairytale feel to it and the bride definitely embraced that. She and all of her female attendants wore fairy wings and all the guys had elf ears. It was odd but totally cool."
"I attended a wedding once where the groom jumped out of a plane and they got married there on the airfield, where the bride was waiting."
"I went to a Halloween themed wedding! Think less satanic and more Halloween-movie themed. They did it in a very tasteful way. The colors were orange and purple, the bride had a beautiful white dress, but the wedding party also took some of their pictures wearing Halloween masks. They had a photo booth and a lot of the props for it were pieces from Halloween costumes."
"One of the coolest weddings I've ever been to was a vintage-inspired event. All of the ladies looked like classy pin-up models with red lips and polka dot dresses. There were classic cars everywhere and the guys all looked like James Dean. Even the guests dressed the part since the theme was provided on their invitations."
