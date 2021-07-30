There’s no doubt that weddings can be expensive.
According to nerdwallet.com, the average wedding in Missouri can set couple's back about $26,000. That may seem like an astronomical amount but keep in mind, just one $1 million wedding can skew the average.
The current pandemic, however, is causing those numbers to fluctuate even more as many couples downsize and minimize expenses. The number of guests, for example, creates a ripple effect of lower food and alcohol costs in addition to requiring a smaller venue and table and chair rentals.
Other costs, like venue rentals, entertainment, caterers and planners aren't necessarily fixed.
Like many industries, the wedding world was hit hard in 2020. The huge loss in income has caused some vendors, but not all, to raise prices in an effort to recoup damages. A study by the Wedding Report shows that almost 42% of weddings in 2020 moved to a date in 2021, with an average cost of a wedding dropping roughly 21%. The shift is causing an increased demand for services and restricting availability.
Local event florist, Samantha Taylor, said there is a ton of obstacles that are going into higher costs associated with weddings this year and for 2022, particularly flowers.
One of the biggest factors is job shortages, everywhere. The rising costs associated with vendors isn’t just a Missouri problem or a United States problem.
“Basically, it’s not only a job shortage but a lack of people to work,” said Taylor, who owns Treasured Gardens in Cosby, Missouri. “That sounds crazy to think about that influencing pricing but when you add (workforce) in, and that a lot of floral stuff is coming from overseas, ports are being shut down because of COVID-19 (restrictions) and things aren’t coming in so that’s throwing an obstacle as well.”
Those obstacles, however, aren't impacting the actual supply to wedding vendors, such as florists. Taylor said the flower supply is good, it’s just the other factors.
The event florist said she is a part of a larger network called Florists Helping Florists. The group is made up of florists from all over the world. Everyone everywhere is struggling right now.
A recent topic in the group was asking for feedback on wedding quotes. Florists had given bids to couples a year ago not accounting for or anticipating the price increase of goods currently.
“I would say, for a bride, the best thing to do is have a plan and have a really good budget,” Taylor said. “Even if we didn’t have COVID, I’d suggest having a really good budget vender per vendor. Talk to multiple vendors just to see what an average is.”
Another suggestion, she said, is to talk to vendors about cancellation policies, especially as people are contracting COVID and canceling or postponing events.
Taylor believes there is another option to ease spending and shop local.
“If you think smaller, more intimate and lower key, the better and think more outside the box,” she said. “This gives more flexibility to the wedding entirely. I’ve always told brides that you don’t have to have a strict color palette.”
For example, if the bridesmaids are wearing bright purple, their bouquets don’t have to be that exact color but a variation of colors, which opens up a whole new set of options.
“There are local growers, when I have the ability to use them, I absolutely do,” Taylor said. “But if you want a traditional red rose bouquet, for example, unfortunately a local grower can’t provide that.”
The current trend of minimal, natural and Bohemian-style weddings lends itself to using local growers, too. Taylor said gorgeous bouquets filled with wildflowers and eclectic assortments are perfect.
“If brides are open with their flower selection, it is amazing to use a local grower,” she said. “They are better quality. I’d rather go pick from them, but it all boils down to quality, variety and color palette.”
