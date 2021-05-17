Although its annual Arts Fund campaign ended about $95,000 short of its goal, the Allied Arts Council is hoping to raise the remaining money by the end of June.
Allied Arts Council Executive Director Teresa Fankhauser said the council has received approximately $145,853 so far, which is considerably short of this year’s $240,000 goal. Seven nonprofit organizations receive Arts Fund money.
“The Arts Fund drive ended on Friday, April 30, but we will continue to collect donations through June 30,” Fankhauser said.
Arts Fund Chair Alison Schieber said cancellations and postponements of performances in 2020 had a significant impact on funded agencies last fiscal year, and many still are feeling the pinch.
“Thanks to the generosity of arts supporters, all of our funded agencies survived and are looking forward to creating new arts opportunities in 2021," she said. "Now we need the community to help them through this recovery period.”
Agencies rely on Arts Fund money for roughly 25% of the dollars necessary to provide programming. If the Arts Fund goal is not met, agencies could be forced to increase ticket prices or decrease the number of programs they provide.
The Allied Arts Council has conducted an annual Arts Fund campaign since 1982. This year’s funded nonprofit agencies include Creative Arts Productions, Performing Arts Association, RiverSong, Robidoux Resident Theatre, St. Joseph Community Chorus, Saint Joseph Symphony and the Allied Arts Council.
To contribute to the Arts Fund or for additional information, visit www.stjoearts.org, call the Allied Arts Council office at 816-233-0231 or visit the office at 118 S. Eighth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.