If you envisioned a giant ballroom filled with hundreds of your relatives, friends, friends of your friends, loose acquaintances and your third cousin’s best friend’s sister, you may be reconsidering this year.
Your dream reception may not turn out to be exactly what you had planned, or maybe you’re considering CDC guidelines and social-distancing precautions. Organizers should, according to the CDC website, continually assess whether to postpone, cancel or reduce the number of attendees, staying up to date with any new guidelines.
With that in mind, we talked with Aimee Andrews, owner of Backwoods Venue 222 in Gower, Missouri. She shared a bit of her many years’ worth of expertise, reassuring couples that a more intimate gathering might not be a bad thing.
While guests used to range from 200 to 250, changing COVID regulations have caused these numbers to decrease a bit.
In Andrews’ opinion, however, a smaller, more intimate gathering allows for more time to mingle with guests and truly enjoy their company. You can spend quality time chatting with your close friends and family.
One couple, she notes, got married on their chosen wedding date and opted to have their reception a year later. Some couples have a cake and punch reception.
“Couples are very resilient,” she said.
Andrews is accommodating and will work with the bride and groom to ensure their day is a wonderful experience no matter what.
Greta Strickland is newly married. While she didn’t necessarily have to end up changing too many of her plans, she and her husband brainstormed contingency plans in the process. She shared a few of her backup options for other soon-to-be brides.
“Something we considered was doing a phase celebration day. If there was a max capacity limit, we were thinking we would have family plus best friends at an early afternoon ceremony,” Strickland said. “We then considered having maybe a cocktail hour with our older guests (grandparents, friends of parents, work friends) who we knew would prefer an afternoon celebration.”
For the dinner and reception, they considered keeping whatever family wanted to stay and adding friends to the night celebration for dinner, drinks and dancing.
She also considered an all-day barbecue/cookout with designated times for people to drop by. “Unconventional, but those are just the times we’re in,” she notes.
“Keep an open mind, and it may not be as hard as you think. There are so many brides in this same Corona Boat, so it’s not out of the ordinary these days to downsize your guest list,” she said.