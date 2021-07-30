Anthony and Claire Halling were married in November 7, 2020 at Room 108 in Downtown St. Joseph.
"We got really lucky because it was beautiful weather," said Claire Halling. "We had the ceremony on the rooftop and the reception on the main level."
Anthony went to high school in Overland Park, Kansas, with Claire's cousin and introduced the pair, thinking they were a good match.
"We exchanged phone numbers and we kind of just went from there," she said.
With both being creative people, it was no surprise their engagement had an artistic flair.
Anthony is a skilled wood worker and Claire works as a greeting card design for the premium and paper card design line at Hallmark in Kansas City. She said it's a lot of fun, specifically designing cards that are intricate and are pop ups.
"He made a wooden ring box and the box popped open and the ring came out," she said.
Both are outdoor enthusiasts so it made sense the unique proposal came during a moon phase watch on top of a hill at Shawnee Mission Park.
"That was super sweet," she said.
When it came to her bridesmaids' dresses, Claire knew what she wanted. She was looking for velvet dresses and found someone on Etsy, a seamstress in Europe, to create the beautiful garments.
The couple now live in Shawnee, Kansas.
