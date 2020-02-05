As brides around the area plan their big day, we hope our amazing cover girl offers some inspiration to those looking for unique bouquets and outdoor photos.
Tanya and Caleb Allison were married on Oct. 11, 2019, at Old MacDonald’s Farm in Savannah, Missouri. The couple had their ceremony and reception at the venue.
Tanya Allison, 21, said the couple met through mutual friends and were simply friends until one day, out of the blue, he asked her out for ice cream.
“We were having fun and then he opened up to me about how he really felt,” she said. “We admitted that we both had crushes on each other. And we kind of went from there.”
Tanya Allison said brides usually select their bridal party based on who they are close to, but she added that bridesmaids and the maid of honor should be someone you can depend on and never be afraid to tell “no.”
“It’s your day,” she said. “My maid of honor was my best friend, like a sister, and she literally took care of everything for me just to take stress off of my shoulders.”
She also said to let the groom be a part of the decision-making process.
“It’s not just your day,” she said. “Let them put in their ideas, too.”
Tanya Allison, a stay-at-home mom, said she did things backwards. She had a baby, got married and is now going to school. Caleb Allison, 21, works in construction and as a wet painter at Altec Industries. But she wouldn’t have it any other way.
The newlywed said her biggest piece of advice to couples is patience and communication.
“It’s key,” she said. “It’s really helped me and my husband talk about our feelings. Sometimes you have to even write it down if you can’t say it face-to-face. It’s all about compromise.”