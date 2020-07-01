A couples-only vacation is a great way to renew your relationship and remember why you fell in love in the first place.
Wendy Eidmann, Round Tuit Travel owner and travel advisor in St. Joseph, agrees. The most popular trips she arranges for couples are all-inclusive resorts. The beach, the water and picture perfect sunsets with (most) everything else included is appealing and can be affordable.
At all-inclusive resorts, “Couples don’t have to worry about what they’re going to have for dinner or getting a drink and how much it costs,” Eidmann said.
All-inclusive vacations typically will not save you money if you want to spend most of your time outside the resort, according to smartertravel.com. Off-resort experiences typically cost extra.
Adult-only Caribbean cruises are Eidmann’s next most popular trip for couples, followed by European river cruises.
European river cruises have excursions geared just for adults such as wine tastings or cooking classes, Eidmann said.
“They really cater to couples,” she said.
Eidmann’s fourth most popular option is custom — based on a couple’s interests. She’s arranged wine country and brewery tours as well as culinary-focused vacations. For couples who enjoy history, she recommends a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, or Savannah, Georgia.
When helping couples plan vacations, Eidmann said the main questions she asks are how long would they like to be gone? Are they interested in traveling within the U.S. or overseas? And finally, what is their budget?
If planning overseas travel, Eidmann suggested visiting credible websites to get the latest information on how to prepare and what to expect at your destination. Official websites for the city or state you’re visiting or their official tourism/visitors bureau or Chamber of Commerce sites are also useful.
Cdc.gov/travel is a great site to visit to determine if certain travel vaccinations are recommended, such as typhoid or yellow fever vaccine. You can also see if health alerts are in place. The U.S. State Department website at www.state.gov also discusses safety risks, legal issues, if a visa is needed to travel there and more.
The fifth most popular couples vacation Eidmann plans are trips geared for active couples. These getaways often involve hiking, biking or motorcycling.
“It’s fun catering to a couple’s interests,” she said.
The possibilities are endless to make a trip as unique as you and your partner.