It was a stressful day local mother Erin Steele remembers all too well. She was nine months pregnant with her second child and trying to clean her home while her husband was working his usual night shift.
With the long list of chores ahead of her, Steele felt discouraged. The overwhelming emotions from the stress along with pregnancy hormones were building up inside her. She eventually broke down when her tired eyes looked up at a ceiling fan covered with dust.
“I was like, ‘I can’t do it. How do working moms do it,’” Steele remembers.
Her question was then answered.
After hearing recommendations from other working mothers, Steele hired a cleaning service for the first time in 2018. The housekeeper has been returning every other week since.
But accepting help wasn’t easy for Steele as it isn’t for many other mothers.
“I felt like I am supposed to take care of all this. I think that for myself, I was afraid to ask for help because it would seem like a weakness to other people. What helped was realizing how many women in the workforce have asked for help,” Steele says.
Housekeeper Tori Pederson agrees. After starting her own cleaning service, Pederson has helped numerous families who were at first very timid to ask for assistance around the house.
“After their first few cleanings they realize how much stress it takes off their plate,” Pederson says.
Having a cleaner plate means more room for family.
Steele says asking for help doesn’t make you a bad parent or a bad spouse.
“At the end of the day, what makes you a good mom and what makes you a good wife is just being there for your family,” Steele says.
Pederson wants her service to not only leave homes spotless, but to keep the families who live there happy.
“I try to keep an open relationship and tell them to feel free to contact me if there’s any issues,” Pederson says.
If you need cleaning assistance and are able to break down the societal wall to ask for help, Pederson says suggests getting recommendations from peers before hiring a service.