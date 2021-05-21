The Joplin Tornado on Sunday evening May 22, 2011, was the most deadly and costliest tornado since modern radar tornado warnings began. This EF5 monster tornado caused 162 fatalities and over $3.2 billion in property losses across an eight-mile-long and near one-mile-wide damage field on the south side of Joplin.

This weekend is the 10th anniversary of the historic weather tragedy which brings heartfelt emotions to a storm chaser family, Jeff and Katheryn Piotrowski. They were on the outskirts of Joplin when the tornado formed and were credited for their reports that got the official tornado warning issued and sirens sounded as the tornado roared into Joplin.

The couple was so close to the EF5 tornado the driver side window of Jeff’s truck was blown in and he was covered in glass with minor injuries, but that was nothing like what he and Kathryn would experience when they rolled up to 20th and Iowa streets in Joplin. Destruction as far as the eye could see, the smell of natural gas and the screams of victims buried in piles of debris where beautiful homes once stood.

They were literally the first responders to the disaster, digging people from the debris and administering first aid and, in some cases, prayers to gravely injured victims. While I spoke with Jeff about his experiences during this horrific event, on numerous occasions he had to pause to control the overwhelming emotions that he has carried for a decade. It's still real, the pain evident from the overwhelming sights and sounds the couple experienced.

This couple has seen and documented more tornadoes than any tornado chasers to date. Their website TwisterChasers.com and Youtube Channel gets huge viewership during active tornado and hurricane seasons.

The Piotrowskis have created the largest library of digitized severe weather video in America, all from their home near Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jeff’s day job is selling elaborate Doppler radar systems to television stations and his wife Katheryn is a retired jumbo jet aircraft maintenance supervisor. They met in the late 1990’s and have turned a passion for severe weather chasing into a family business.