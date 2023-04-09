Masters Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. 

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory, starting Sunday with a four-shot deficit in the morning chill and finishing in fading sunlight as the fourth Spaniard to become a Masters champion.

Rahm closed with a 3-under 69 to pull away from mistake-prone Brooks Koepka. He won by four shots over Koepka and 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who matched the low score of the tournament with a 65. He is the oldest runner-up in Masters history.

