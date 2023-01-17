APTOPIX Kansas Kansas St Basketball

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid.

Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) hung tough after blowing a 14-point first-half lead and then squandering a chance to win the game in regulation.

