Joe and Linda Mace celebrate 50 years!

Joe and Linda S. (Taylor) Mace were married Dec. 31, 1972 in St. Joseph. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Their children are: Brian Young and Debbie of St. Joseph, Michael Mace and Tomi of Venice, Florida, Joe Mace of Gladstone, Missouri and Shiloh Folsom and Phillip of St. Joseph.

Joe and Linda are both retired and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchild.

Please send cards to 6204 Sherman St. St. Joseph, MO 64504.
