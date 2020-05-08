ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that would allow football players to enter the NFL draft after one year in college.

“My first proposal is that we put this decision to ‘go or stay’ in the hands of the individual and his family, not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule while allowing the player to return to college football if he does not sign,” Harbaugh wrote in an open letter to the football community Thursday.

Currently, players are not eligible until three NFL regular seasons have begun and ended following either their graduation from high school or graduation of the class with which they entered high school, whichever is earlier.

A policy in the collective bargaining agreement — which runs through the 2030 season — between the NFL and the players’ union prohibits players who have completed only their first or second years in college to be drafted. That rule has not been challenged for nearly 17 years. The league and the union, meanwhile, have shown no inclination of revising the rule.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, drafted fifth overall by Miami last month, said at the NFL scouting combine that he agrees with the policy in place.

American Football Coaches Association Executive Director Todd Berry said Harbaugh is not the only college coach who supports players being able to enter the draft at any time and possible return if undrafted.

“Probably half of our group supports the individuals having an opportunity to come out whenever, and the other half doesn’t,” he said.

Berry said as the NCAA moves toward allowing athletes compensation for their names, images and likenesses the lines are being blurred between student-athlete and professional athlete.

“They want to see some kind of line being drawn between being a student and being a professional.”