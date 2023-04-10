NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

Christopher Bell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series dirt auto race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tennessee. 

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Christopher Bell, fresh off his first victory of the season on the Bristol dirt, learned he was on a near-historic pace in NASCAR.

His five career wins in 116 starts is second most among active drivers, with only NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski winning more this early in his Cup Series career.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.