Jewelry: A classic Valentine's Day gift

Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to bring a little sunshine into a special someone's life. Nestled between the end of the holiday rush and the beginning of spring renewal, Valentine's Day occurs at a time of year when days are short, weather is chilly and people might be looking for an excuse to celebrate.

Gifts that accompany romantic sentiments expressed on Valentine's Day can make the holiday that much more memorable. The National Retail Federation says that around 20 percent of Valentine's celebrants are expected to buy jewelry as gifts. CNN reports that Americans spent $4.7 billion on jewelry in 2018 for Valentine's Day.

Jewelry is a personal gift and one that should be presented with care. These tips can help Valentine's Day celebrants as they give that special someone jewelry.