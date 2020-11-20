Jessica Karleskint, daughter of Rita and David Karleskint of DeKalb, Missouri, graduated from Washington University in St. Louis during a virtual commencement ceremony May 15. Karleskint graduated from the School of Medicine with a Master of Science in deaf education.
Jessica Karleskint graduates from Washington University in St. Louis
