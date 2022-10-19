2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

Kris Kristofferson, left, stands with the plaque of honoree Jerry Lee Lewis during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. 

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two artists who started their careers outside of country music were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as early rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and bluegrass performer-turned-country star Keith Whitley joined the ranks.

Lewis, the 87-year-old artist nicknamed "The Killer," was unable to attend the induction ceremony on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to guidance from his doctor. But his fellow country stars Hank Williams Jr. and Kris Kristofferson showed up in his stead to accept and honor the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

