Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon has returned to the team after a two-game leave of absence and is expected to play Saturday against South Carolina, Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin said Friday.

Tilmon temporarily stepped away from the team after a death in his family prior to Missouri's game against Arkansas last week.

"That's solely him," Martin said Friday of Tilmon's decision to return to the team. "You're talking sport and then you're talking family. That takes precedent over anything we're doing here. That's his time. I just happen to be the figurehead in the program as a head coach, but it's not my decision. That's a family decision and you proceed how you see best fit, period. And I'm here to assist any way you need."

Missouri went 0-2 with Tilmon out of the lineup.

The 6-foot-10 center from East St. Louis, Illinois, started each of the Tigers' 17 games in which he played this season.

Tilmon has enjoyed his best season yet in Columbia, averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He has fouled out only once thus far this season.

"The one thing I've always said about our team, we're as good as any when we have all our parts," Martin said. "... (Jeremiah has) grown on and off the court with wisdom and understanding and all those things."

His absence opened the door for frontcourt players such as Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun. Smith was inserted into the starting lineup in both games Tilmon missed, with Braun playing significant minutes off the bench against Arkansas and Georgia.

