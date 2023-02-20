Kansas TCU Basketball

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. looks for an opening to the basket as TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. defends in the first half of a game on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gradey Dick scored 19 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 15 and third-ranked Kansas extended its winning streak to five games with a 63-58 win over No. 24 TCU on Monday night.

Jalen Wilson had 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12), which began the night tied with idle eighth-ranked Texas for the conference lead. They have won seven of eight games since a three-game losing streak that included a 23-point home loss to the Horned Frogs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.