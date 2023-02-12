Kansas Oklahoma Basketball

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, shoots over Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield in the second half of a game Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. 

 Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Even an elite scorer like Jalen Wilson needs a confidence boost sometimes.

He got one on Saturday, scoring 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55.

